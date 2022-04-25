ARRESTS
- Christopher Lee Stevens, 53, 2607 E Brooks, for criminal trespass. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Eugene Milton, 63, Homeless, for theft of property or services. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Larry Lee Reeves II, 52, homeless, for battery and disorderly conduct. Confined on $750 bond.
- Kordell Leon Harding, 28, homeless, for two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended and possession for stolen property. Confined on $6,500 bond.
- Raymond Lee Wood, 30, Wamego, for probation violation. Released on $1,059 bond.
- Dalton John Deleye, 20, 1919 Hunting Ave, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Alvin Ramon Love, 39, 3023 Sandstone Drive No. 12, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Randal Clinton Dunlap, 53, 1909 Dogwood Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Jennifer Lee Woody, 41, 1004 Moro St. for two counts of failure to appear and violation court order. Confined on $44,500 bond.
- Morgan Grace McClure, 21, 350 N 16th St No. 10, for theft of property/services. Confined on $500 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
- Olivia Kubista, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim and criminal threat at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. in Manhattan. Two women ages 26 and 33 reported a 37-year-old man made threatening comments towards them after a court hearing.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 8:36 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported her clothes were stolen from a dryer at Suds Y’r Duds laundromat. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near mile marker 321 on I-70 at 5:02 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Tiffany Vargas, 30, of Linn was traveling westbound when she crossed into the second westbound lane, made contact with a 2010 Toyota
- Camry driven by Scott Downing, 65, of Sterling, then crossed into the eastbound lanes resulting in a rollover. Vargas was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of her injuries.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of S. 10th St. and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 1982 GMC 3500 driven Matthias Schroeder Jr., 66, of Hunter was traveling eastbound on Fort Riley Blvd. when he ran a red light at the intersection and hit a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Devon Goodridge, 19, of Manhattan. Goodridge was transported to Via Christi for treatment of knee pain. Schroeder was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at an intersection and a separate citation for defective brakes.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department reported a 32-year-old man inmate damaged a kiosk and phone inside the Riley County Jail. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,250.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Commons Pl. in Manhattan. Target reported a 28-year-old woman stole approximately $500 worth of various items.