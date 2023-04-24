Brooke A Njaa, 26, 805 Allison Ave. No. 4, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Parthenia Ananea Prather, 40, Randolph, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Maurice Roger Coleman, 39, 701 North 9th St. No. 5, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $5,000 bond.
Shawn Paul Samuelson, 22, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $8,250 bond.
Trace Weiss, 16, 1733 Winne Drive, for possession of marijuana. Released, no bond listed.
Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 41, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $7,500 bond.
Shomani Gilliam, 26, St. Joseph, Missouri, for operating a vehicle without valid license. Released on $500 bond.
Maurice Roger Coleman, 39, 701 North 9th St. No. 5, for violating protection order. Released on $2,000 bond.
Caesar Ray Leonard Brown, 31, 922 Garden Way No. 5, for DUI and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Confined on $3,000 bond.
William Michael Cott, 54, Everest, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Christopher Michael Troy, 34, of Leondardville was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday on his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. The warrant stems from a Dec. 9, 2020, burglary in the 15900 block of Caley Road north of Leonardville where it was reported Troy broke into a shed and stole numerous tools for an approximate loss of $3,000. He was originally arrested on Sept. 28, 2022, for this burglary. Troy remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $25,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Amherst Ave. in Manhattan. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Patrick Stewart, 36, of Lost Springs was in a crash with a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Bokhui Sifdol, 70, of Manhattan causing the CRV to leave the roadway and end up in the parking lot of Rock Hills Church. Stewart and a passenger of the CRV, Raymond Sifdol, 84, of Manhattan, were both transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
Joanna Marie Nowak, 30, of St. George was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Friday on her two Riley County District Court warrants, one for violation of a court order and one for failure to appear. The violation of a court order stems from Nowak’s violation of bond from original charges of distribution of meth, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The failure to appear stems from Nowak’s failure to appear in court for original charges of distribution of certain stimulants which she was arrested on Feb. 28 in the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan. Nowak remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $75,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. A 61-year-old woman reported her car was broken into damaging the front passenger window. The only item stolen was a handicap placard. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500 due to the broken window. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Robert Taylor Jordan Gibbons, 33, 2014 Strong Ave., was arrested at 1 a.m. Monday on his Riley County District Court warrant for violation of a court order. The violation stems from original charges of criminal threat, criminal damage to property, interference with LEO and criminal trespass. Gibbons remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.