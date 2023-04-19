Marquez Antonio Staton, 35, 1430 Hartman Place No. G9, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Ricky Dion Dunklin, 28, 530 Pierre St. No. 5, for violating protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Richard Arlen Taylor Jr., 36, 3020 Claflin Road, for failure to appear. Released on $110 bond.
Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 27, Riley, for possession of opiate, two counts of burglary and three counts of theft of property or services. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Gregory Walker Garner, 27, Eskridge, for harassment by telecom device. Released on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Wayne Drive in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an 18-year-old man she knew stole a white gold necklace and earrings valued at approximately $1,500. The jewelry was later recovered.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 28-year-old woman reported her car's catalytic converter was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,400. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Best Buy reported a 26-year-old woman stole approximately 10 video games from the store worth approximately $600.
Eric Daniel Perry, 27, of Abilene, and Kelli Ruth Gill, 34, of Wichita, were arrested Tuesday in connection to a theft from Best Buy in Manhattan on Saturday. The items stolen and value are still being investigated at this time. Perry was arrested for theft and issued a total bond of $1,000. Gill was arrested for theft, driving while a habitual violator, and driving while suspended and issued a total bond of $6,000. Neither remains confined at the time of this report.