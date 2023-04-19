ARRESTS

  • Marquez Antonio Staton, 35, 1430 Hartman Place No. G9, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Ricky Dion Dunklin, 28, 530 Pierre St. No. 5, for violating protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Richard Arlen Taylor Jr., 36, 3020 Claflin Road, for failure to appear. Released on $110 bond.
  • Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 27, Riley, for possession of opiate, two counts of burglary and three counts of theft of property or services. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Gregory Walker Garner, 27, Eskridge, for harassment by telecom device. Released on $1,500 bond.