Nichole Marie Morehead, 19, 1124 Vattier St. No. 2, for possession of opiate, possession of depressant and possession of stimulant. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Trevon Dranell Markham, 20, 805 Dondee Drive, for criminal use of weapons; distribute or possession with intent to distribute to minor or within 1000 feet of school; distribution of marijuana; and distribution of opiate. Confined on $50,000 bond.
Cody Garrison Whitmore, 19, 1920 Morning Glory Drive, for computer unlawful acts. Released on $3,000 bond.
Rachael Elizabeth Bacon, 25, 821 Vattier St. No. 2, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $5,750 bond.
Jonathan Thomas Cole, 37, 421 Brookridge Drive, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Kathleen Ruhlin, 18, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor Tate's, 1111 Moro St.
Ethyn Goldsmith, 19, of Kansas City, MO, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Church Circle in Manhattan. Parsons Communication Inc. reported multiple Milwaukee power tools and internet cables were stolen from the bed of a truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,220. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.