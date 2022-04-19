ARRESTS

  • Nichole Marie Morehead, 19, 1124 Vattier St. No. 2, for possession of opiate, possession of depressant and possession of stimulant. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Trevon Dranell Markham, 20, 805 Dondee Drive, for criminal use of weapons; distribute or possession with intent to distribute to minor or within 1000 feet of school; distribution of marijuana; and distribution of opiate. Confined on $50,000 bond.
  • Cody Garrison Whitmore, 19, 1920 Morning Glory Drive, for computer unlawful acts. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Rachael Elizabeth Bacon, 25, 821 Vattier St. No. 2, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $5,750 bond.
  • Jonathan Thomas Cole, 37, 421 Brookridge Drive, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Kathleen Ruhlin, 18, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor Tate's, 1111 Moro St.
  • Ethyn Goldsmith, 19, of Kansas City, MO, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Church Circle in Manhattan. Parsons Communication Inc. reported multiple Milwaukee power tools and internet cables were stolen from the bed of a truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,220. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.