Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, 416 South Fourth St., for violating protection order. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Sophia Ong, 18, Manhattan, for unlawful use of license and possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Hylton Heights in Manhattan. Kindercare reported six tricycles from a fenced-in play area were stolen over the weekend. Three of the tricycles were recovered in a nearby area. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,450. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Platt Street in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his grey 2008 Volvo XC70 was stolen overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $25,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at noon Monday in the 1800 block of Platt Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported her car was broken into overnight and her Kate Spade purse and miscellaneous clothes were stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Daniel Luke Weaver, 36, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer at 9:45 a.m. Monday while already confined in the Riley County Jail after police said he spit in the face of a 35-year-old corrections officer. Weaver was issued a bond of $15,000 for this arrest and remains confined in the Riley County Jail.