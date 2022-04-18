Joseph Marcel Petit, 28, Emmett, Kansas, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Matthew Ryan Negron, 25, 2210 Westchester Drive No.3, for domestic battery. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Javius Raekwon Forbes, 26, Junction City, for possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement officer. Released on $3,000 bond.
Tremia Michele Lyles, 17, 2222 Casement Road, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
Tamelyn Michelle Turner, 59, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Edwin Rafael Ramirez-Martinez, 27, Ottawa, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Kyra Dawn Molden, 19, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Jasmine Dontrelle Nared, 31, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
Aaron James Flower, 39, 432 S. Fifth St., for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
NOTICESTO APPEAR
Lauren Kauth, 20, of 518 Sunset Ave. (Alpha Delta Pi), for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1115 Moro St; Longhorns.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for making false information and criminal use of a financial card at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Banter by Piercing Pagoda reported two unknown women used a fraudulent financial card to purchase multiple jewelry items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,142. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow callers to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 2:49 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man reported they were involved in a physical dispute, which broke a television and a door, and the woman pulled a knife on the man. Brenda Letitia Keyanna Landingham, 21, 1521 Oxford Place No. 8, was arrested in connection for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Landingham is confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $7,000.