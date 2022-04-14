Jorgelis Javier Torres Figueroa, 25, McAdoo, Penn., for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Brett Lloyd Asbury, 43, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 9, for aggravated battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.
Carlton Thomas Carroll Roderick, 25, 400 Oakdale Drive, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Released on $5,000 bond.
Timothy Pierre Hill, 33, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Brett Michael Herman Matheu, 36, Clifton, for forgery, theft by deception and computer unlawful acts. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St No. B, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Joshua Michael Slade Griffiths, 31, 1841 Cassell Road, for seven counts of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.
Vanessa Shauntell Lo Anderson, 21, Grandview, Mo., for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
Elaina Marie Fowler, 18, St. George, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Shaudriek Maraude Kizwaun Criner, 26, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Shelby Lauren Bottoms, 22, Clearwater, for endangering a child and battery. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for domestic aggravated battery Wednesday in Manhattan. A 49-year-old woman reported a 43-year-old man committed battery. Because of the nature of the crime reported, police said no additional information is available.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan. A man (age not currently listed) reported a past burglary with approximately $5,000 in loss (type of loss not specified). Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man reported a known 31-year-old man damaged the side window and windshield of his 2018 Kia Optima. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Four others were listed as victims due to damage to their vehicles in the area, each with an estimated $400 loss. Joshua Griffiths, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection on offenses of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Griffiths was issued a total bond of $7,000. Griffiths was still confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property, theft, and attempted theft at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Ledge Stone Drive in Manhattan. Schwab Eaton reported an unknown person vandalized and took a catalytic converter from a company vehicle and damaged another. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,050. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery Thursday in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported a 25-year-old man committed battery. Because of the nature of the crime reported, police said no additional information will be released.