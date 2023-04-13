Russell Arthur Loub, 64, 120 North Dartmouth Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $110 bond.
Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Elysia Patreice Bowles, 17, Randolph, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Charles Fernando Smith, 50, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 229, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Riley County Courthouse on his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. The warrant stems from an original charge of distribution or possession of meth with intent to distribute. Smith remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $40,000.
Officers filed a report for rape, criminal restraint, and aggravated criminal sodomy at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 25-year-old woman reported two unknown men raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 5th St. in Manhattan . A 44-year-old man reported his black Specialized mountain bicycle was stolen overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan. A 72-year-old woman reported her Schwinn mountain bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for identity theft and theft by deception at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan. Cash Net USA and a 24-year-old woman reported a 44-year-old woman who the 24-year-old knew used her identity to obtain a loan worth approximately $1,100.
Chad Lee Long, 38, of Clay Center was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Brockman Street and Griffith Drive in Manhattan on his Marshall County District Court warrant for probation violation. Long was released on a $10,000 bond.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North 9th St. in Manhattan. A 52-year-old woman reported an antique USSR military dagger was stolen out of her apartment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.