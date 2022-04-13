Ladaisha Renee Ransom, 18, 1533 Hartford Road, for two counts of aggravated assault, criminal carry of weapon. Confined on $21,000 bond.
Tommie Abernathy, 17, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 805, for criminal carry of a weapon. Released, no bond posted.
Keron Davon Colbert, 27, Topeka, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $5,750 bond.
Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Robert Taylor Jordan Gibbons, 32, 2014 Strong Ave., for disorderly conduct. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Ciara Cherelle Wooten, 33, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Henry Marquez Jones, 36, 416 S. 4th St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Isaiah Jamele Stevenson Clark, 21, 415 Walters Drive No. 409, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Thurston Street in Manhattan. A 36-year-old man reported an unknown man stabbed him in the foot. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Maria Aime Ruiz, 38, Wamego, for aggravated assault after she allegedly pointed a gun at a man. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden. A 22-year-old man reported Ruiz pointed a gun at him. Ruiz was released from Riley County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Officers filed a report for theft from a motor vehicle at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Dondee Drive in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man reported a known 17-year-old person took his Black Smith and Wesson MMP Shield EZ Model 9MM handgun from his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. A 14-year-old and 38-year-old women reported a known 18-year-old woman pointed a gun at them. Ladashia Ransom, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. Ransom was issued a total bond of $21,000. Ransom was still confined in the Riley County Jail at the time of this report. Tommie Abernathy, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection on an offense of criminal carry of a weapon; concealed pistol/firearm on land/abode/business. Abernathy was booked through the juvenile intake facility.