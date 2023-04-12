Stephen Wendell Blair, 19, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Charlie Lynn Frazier, 28, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 538, for theft of property or services. Released on $1,500 bond.
Austin Kirk Swafford, 38, homeless, for theft by deception and criminal use of financial card. Released on $5,000 bond.
Russell Chance Harmon, 38, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 168, for two counts of battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Bailey Nicole Keuchel, 23, 1026 Sunset Ave. No. 10, for failure to appear. Released on $515 bond.
Andrew Liam Meyer, 27, 1600 SW College Ave., for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Kylie Leann Petty, 23, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 54, for driving while license suspended and interference with law enforcement officer. Released on $750 bond.
Seth Jared Jones, 31, Hoisington, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
Traven Samuel Hutton, 19, Arkansas City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Kyrianna Lashae Johnson, 24, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 25, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on his Riley County District Court warrants for six counts of violation of a protection order. Korszeniewski was released on a total bond of $50,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Hayes Drive in Manhattan. Keystone Automotive Industries reported the catalytic converter on their box truck was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.