ARRESTS

  • Hernan Arroyo Jr, 24, 4415 Spook Rock Way No. 305, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Jaden Elizabeth Baldwin, 16, 308 Dix Drive, for criminal deprivation of property and aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.
  • Christopher Curtis Lusebrink, 37, 1435 Anderson Ave, for DUI, duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property and transporting open container. Released on $1,750 bond.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported someone cut him during a brawl. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal deprivation of property at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Dix Drive in Manhattan. A 13-year-old girl reported a known 16-year-old person struck her with a broomstick and took her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was later recovered.

