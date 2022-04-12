A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Hernan Arroyo Jr, 24, 4415 Spook Rock Way No. 305, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Jaden Elizabeth Baldwin, 16, 308 Dix Drive, for criminal deprivation of property and aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.
Christopher Curtis Lusebrink, 37, 1435 Anderson Ave, for DUI, duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property and transporting open container. Released on $1,750 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported someone cut him during a brawl. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal deprivation of property at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Dix Drive in Manhattan. A 13-year-old girl reported a known 16-year-old person struck her with a broomstick and took her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was later recovered.