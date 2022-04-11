Pamela May Ann Hall, 17, 2538 Brockman St., for battery on an law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free with no bond posted.
Javaris Deangelo Brooks, 30, Riverview, Florida, for failure to appear. Confined on $25,000 bond.
Misty Michelle Sloan, 36, 1014 Bluemont Ave. No. 1, for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Free on $4,000 bond.
Alexis Gale Pettigrew, 21, Griffin, Ga., for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Conner Betts, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Aaron Kitchener, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for arson at 2:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. Evergreen Apartments reported someone burned part of a fence at the location. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (DV related) and aggravated domestic battery at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers said a 48-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were involved in a physical domestic dispute. Because of the nature of the crime, police said no additional information is available.
Officers filed a report for theft of a firearm at 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. A 48-year-old man reported a known 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man took his Ruger SR 1911 Pistol. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.