ARRESTS

  • Taylor Renee Collard, 25, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $490 bond.
  • Crystal Marie Coker, 33, Westmoreland, for failure to appear. Confined on $200 bond.
  • Matthew Albert May, 39, Junction City, for failure to appear driving while suspended. Released on $2,750 bond.
  • Brian Eugene Vineyard, 46, Wichita, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Jadin Marie Waddell, 21, 1825 College Heights Road No. 3, for criminal trespass and battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,250 bond.
  • Leilani Alize Johnson, 20, 727 Griffith Drive No. 1, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Isaiah Patric Christopher Myers, 28, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 56, for driving while license suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • Chenowa Gishie, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Andrew Lee Graves, 19, 414 Osage St. No. 6, for criminal deprivation of property, violation of protection order, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.