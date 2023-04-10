Taylor Renee Collard, 25, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $490 bond.
Crystal Marie Coker, 33, Westmoreland, for failure to appear. Confined on $200 bond.
Matthew Albert May, 39, Junction City, for failure to appear driving while suspended. Released on $2,750 bond.
Brian Eugene Vineyard, 46, Wichita, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
Jadin Marie Waddell, 21, 1825 College Heights Road No. 3, for criminal trespass and battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,250 bond.
Leilani Alize Johnson, 20, 727 Griffith Drive No. 1, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Isaiah Patric Christopher Myers, 28, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 56, for driving while license suspended. Released on $500 bond.
Chenowa Gishie, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Andrew Lee Graves, 19, 414 Osage St. No. 6, for criminal deprivation of property, violation of protection order, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Michael Duane Westgate, 43, 431 South Fifth St., was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Friday on his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. The warrant stems from Westgate’s failure to appear in court for his original arrest by the Kansas Highway Patrol (case 22-005429). Westgate remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $5,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Stagg Hill Road in Manhattan. When they arrived on scene, officers found a motorcycle driven by Douglas Boone, 42, of Lithia, Fla., and Boone laying on the side of the road unresponsive. A second motorcycle and its driver, Travis Wayne Rusch, 35, 803 Dondee Drive, also were on scene. Boone was transported to Via Christi and later to Stormont Vail in critical condition for further treatment. Boone was not wearing a helmet. Officers said Rusch was intoxicated and arrested for driving under the influence. Rusch was issued a total bond of $750 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Jason Lee Michael Winkelman, 50, of Leonardville was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Saturday after officers said they found meth, paraphernalia, and brass knuckles in his car during a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. 4th St. in Manhattan. Winkleman was arrested for possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons. He was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Brian Christopher Sanders, 40, 415 Walters Drive No. 207, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a domestic situation where it was reported he pushed a 37-year-old woman he knew, took her phone and prevented her from calling police. Sanders was arrested for domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property, and aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim. He was issued a total bond of $12,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fremont and North Ninth streets in Manhattan. Officers responded to the report of hit-and-run in the area and found an unoccupied 1998 Toyota RAV4 that had hit two parked cars. A 37-year-old man later reported this same vehicle stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bluemont Avenue and North Fourth Street in Manhattan. When they arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle driven by Ashley Huyer, 20, of Enterprise had hit the curb and crashed. Huyer was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken leg.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Tuttle Street in Manhattan. A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman reported two tires on each of their cars were slashed overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. A 61-year-old man reported the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported his detached garage was broken into and his black 2001 Harley-Davidson XL1200C motorcycle was stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Rafael James Sanchez III, 38, homeless, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on his two Riley County District Court warrants, each for failure to appear. One of the warrants stems from Sanchez’s failure to appear in court for his aggravated battery arrest on April 4, 2016, after it was reported he hit a 47-year-old man in the face with a bottle. The other warrant stems from Sanchez’s failure to appear in court for his arrest criminal damage to property arrest on April 1, 2016, after it was reported he threw a rock at a 46-year-old woman’s car, breaking the windshield. Sanchez remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $11,500.