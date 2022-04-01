Kimberly Nicole Kilgore, 34, Lawrence, for two counts of forgery, identity theft and attempted theft by deception. Confined on $15,000 bond.
Juan Jose Ortiz Mora, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
David John Fernandez, 47, Homeless, for four counts of failure to appear and aggravated failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Phillip Thomas Rose, 29, Clay Center, for burglary. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79, 1207 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined on $500,000 bond.
Cameron Francis fisher, 30, 1723 Colorado St., for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Billy John Chase Alone, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Anthony Maloney, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Abriana Palacio Moore, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Sean O’Brien, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 2:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Prairie Glen Pl. in Manhattan. A 37-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and his Sig Sauer P238 Scorpion was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. Dick's Sporting Goods reported three unknown women stole multiple clothing items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,020. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Prairie Lea Pl. in Manhattan. A 61-year-old man reported his unlocked truck was entered his TaylorMade golf club set and bag was stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for rape at 9:34 p.m. Thursday in Ogden. A 14-year-old girl reported a 17-year-old boy known to her raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.