Riley County police on Thursday reported four fentanyl-related overdoses in the last week, including one incident that occurred at Manhattan High School.
None of the overdoses resulted in death, officials said in a written statement.
Police said on Wednesday they responded to two overdoses involving adults, and last week they responded to two more, both involving juveniles.
“These overdoses were presumably the result of fake, pressed prescription pills containing fentanyl,” RCPD officials wrote in a statement.
They urged parents to speak with their kids about how dangerous the drug is. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. It recently overtook suicide as the leading cause of death.
“Most of the incidents we have dealt with involve fake oxycodone, known as ‘dirty 30s’ or ‘blues,’” police said. “We recovered one of these fake oxycodone pills from one of the individuals who overdosed. Other fake pills are made to look like hydrocodone (Vicodin), and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).”
They said even a small amount of fentanyl can be lethal.
“We want to emphasize that someone who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations,” officials said. “The goal is to identify, apprehend and prosecute the distributor and/or distribution network.”
Those who have any information about the distribution of these counterfeit pills can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).