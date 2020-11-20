A 34-year-old man who was stabbed Thursday morning near downtown knew the suspect, according to Riley County police.
Officers listed a 42-year-old man as a suspect in case, but hadn’t made any arrests as of noon Friday.
Riley County police and EMS responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street at 8:14 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man with an apparent stab wound to his chest. EMS initially took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in “critical condition.” Emergency responders later took the man to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for further treatment.
RCPD asks that anyone with information contact the department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.