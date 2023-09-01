Police launch investigation into a jewelry theft worth $10,000 Staff reports Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are investigating a theft that happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Manhattan Town Center.Kay Jewelers reported to Riley County police that a man stole a 10-carat yellow gold diamond ring and an Italian 24-inch 10-carat yellow gold necklace.The total loss is about $10,000. The police department asks that anyone with information about the crime call 911 to assist the investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section NY: Caribbean Music Awards - Arrivals - 48058429 Eminem vs. Vivek: Cease-and-desist letter adds to history of musician-politician battles Mexico: Flooding Hits Guadalajara Metro Area After Heavy Rain 3 Latest News Club news for Sept. 2, 2023 School board candidate Katie Allen steps down as chair of Riley County Democrats BY GEORGE! | St. George's KAWnsas Fest in photos The Mercury’s new printing schedule begins next week. THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, KSU football, Feng Shui and more Aslin brilliant in 1st start as MHS football beats Derby 33-19 in opener K-State volleyball opens new arena with sweep Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, 'Trump won!' Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' eventLocal chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his officeJury convicts Manhattan man of attempted first-degree murderAslin brilliant in 1st start as MHS football beats Derby 33-19 in openerK-State men's basketball adds 2 walk-ons to 2023 rosterWalmart evacuated, closed Tuesday because of electrical fireRetired interim police director and father pins his son at Manhattan promotion ceremonyNo. 1 Manhattan to open state title defense with No. 2 DerbyResidents raise concerns over Riley County's 2024 budgetFROM THE PUBLISHER | Zigging in a zag era Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition 1 hr ago Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.