Although officially Fake Patty’s Day was canceled this year, that didn’t stop people from partying in Manhattan over the weekend.
As police officers helped disband a party Saturday at 1020 Ratone Street, people threw bottles at officers, said Kurt Moldrup, assistant director of RCPD. Moldrup talked about the partying over weekend during Monday’s Riley County police board meeting.
A photo of the Ratone Street party on Facebook showed at least 100 people gathered outside.
The hosts asked police to help disband it, said Aaron Wintermote, RCPD public information officer.
The party on Ratone Street got bigger than the hosts intended, Moldrup said.
The Riley County Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas State University Police Department together issued a total of 10 DUI tickets. K-State officers made one arrest and the Kansas Highway Patrol made three of the arrests.
Additionally, RCPD responded to a few parties over the weekend, Wintermote said. The parties didn't lead to any arrests.
For the weekend, RCPD ended up calling for backup from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Wamego Police Department and St. Mary’s Police Department.
None of the DUIs were linked to any of the parties, Wintermote said.
DUIs were down from the 19 DUIs recorded in 2019 during Fake Patty’s Day. In 2020, RCPD did not track data because of the pandemic.
RCPD issued 13 DUIs in 2018 and nine in 2017. In 2016, officers issued 23 DUIs. This data was recorded from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. each year of the event, Wintermote said.