Law enforcement officers on Tuesday identified the armed suspect who died after a seven-hour standoff as Damien Paul St. Julien, 39, of Junction City.
Prior to the incident, Junction City Police Department officers had attempted to arrest St. Julien on a felony warrant from Douglas County. Officials refused to provide the nature of that warrant.
St. Julien barricaded himself inside a residence at 123 W. Third St.
Officers found St. Julien deceased in the residence a little after 8 p.m. Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Prior to this, at around 2 p.m. — an hour or so into the standoff — St. Julien had fired a total of three shots at officers stationed behind SWAT vehicles outside the residence where he had barricaded himself.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the JCPD in their response to the standoff, including the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Grandview Plaza Police Department, Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.