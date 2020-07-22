Law enforcement officials on Wednesday found a body at the Konza Prairie, but they made no comment about whether the body is that of a Manhattan woman who had gone missing at the Konza since Saturday.
Authorities said Nicole Grothe, 38, a warrant officer at Fort Riley, was hiking on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail over the weekend but had not been heard from since.
Riley County police have not officially identified the body. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more information would be released later.
Fort Riley, the Riley County Police Department and the Kansas State University Police Department are assisting with the search.
RCPD asks that anyone with information about the case call 911 or 785-537-2112.