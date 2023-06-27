The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board on Monday passed a 2024 budget increase that was less than what police officials requested.
At the special meeting, police board members voted 4-3 to increase the RCPD’s budget by $7.5%, from $25.1 million in 2023 to $26.9 million in 2024, an increase of about $1.8 million.
Board members Wynn Butler, John Matta, Betty Mattingly-Ebert and Kaleb James voted to pass the budget, while Barry Wilkerson, Pat Hudgins and John Ford voted against.
With an expected carryover of $256,633 from 2023, RCPD officials said the tax increase will be $26.7, a 6.5% increase.
The police department had presented five possible budget plans for the police board. The one the board approved was Budget 5.
Police officials had asked for the board to approve Budget 3, which included a budget increase of 8.41%. That option would have brought the total budget to $27.2 million for 2024.
After the first vote, board members made a second motion to consider Budget 4, which was between the other two.
However, the vote failed when only Wilkerson and Hudgins voted in favor.
Police officials requested the increase primarily to fund salary increases for employees, pointing out that their staffing is below Kansas police department’s averages around the state. They said the goal was to retain and recruit additional officers.
Butler said the meeting can be summarized as voting for an increase in property taxes. Kaleb James said that’s why he couldn’t agree to pass Budget 3. James wanted a more targeted approach regarding salary increases.