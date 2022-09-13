Riley County police board members are developing questions they want to ask applicants for the Riley County Police Department director position.
The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency held a special meeting Monday that was closed to the public to continue deliberations on a RCPD director.
Chairwoman Linda Morse told The Mercury that law board members began drafting questions to ask applicants. She said they also started talking about when finalists can come to Manhattan.
“It’s a process," Morse said. "It's what you would expect in a search for the leader of a major community organization."
Officials at Monday’s Riley County Commission meeting said the interview process would be open and live to the public for public input. The public will be allowed to submit questions for the candidate through email, but it will be the decision of commissioners whether or not they will ask them.
Dates haven’t been set for the interviews, and officials haven’t announced any finalists. Officials expect three to four finalists for the positions.
A screening committee is reviewing the applications. The committee will make recommendations to the Riley County police board on which applicants should become finalists. However, the police board will choose the finalists.
Morse said there are 15 applicants for the position. Officials plan to have a final decision on a Riley County Police Department director Dec. 1.
Assistant Police Director Kurt Moldrup has served as interim director since former director Dennis Butler’s retirement in January.