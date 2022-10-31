After months of searching, Riley County has a new police director.
The Riley County police board announced Monday that Brian Peete is the next director of the Riley County Police Department. Peete is currently the police chief in Montpelier, Vermont.
Chairwoman Linda Morse said the board chose Peete because he has an extensive and varied background in many aspects of policing and he works with neighboring jurisdictions. Morse also mentioned he has military experience and mentioned his educational achievements.
Prior to being police chief of Montpelier, Peete was police chief for the Alamogordo Police in New Mexico. Before becoming chief in New Mexico, he worked in the inspector general’s office as chief forensic audit investigator for police safety in Chicago.
He worked for the Chicago police for 10 years as a patrolman, field training officer and fusion center analyst. He also has worked in federal law enforcement as a special agent for the Air Force.
Peete is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers and the International Association of Emergency Managers.
Peete is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, has a master’s degree in police psychology and a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in employee relations.
Morse said they haven’t yet determined a start date. She said the board is still working on the details of Peete’s contract and compensation.
“We’ve said all along it would be Dec. 1. It might slip a little bit,” Morse said. “Might be more toward the end of the year, but it will be by the end of the year.”
Morse said interim director Kurt Moldrup’s contract runs until Dec. 31.
“We’ve kind of drug this out over the months because we had a valuable interim chief, but now it’s time for us to move on and make the decisions,” Morse said. “Everything falling into place, and we know that the public has had the opportunity for input.”
Board member John Ford said he wanted to give his appreciation and gratitude to all three final candidates for putting themselves through a pretty rigorous process both with the board and the public.
The other two finalists were RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle and Edwardsville (Kansas) Police Chief Mark Mathies.
“Although we are only choosing one, I feel like we had three very, very qualified candidates, and the deliberation and decision was not easy,” Ford said.