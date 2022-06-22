The Riley County police board on Tuesday passed a $25.05 million budget for 2023, an increase of 8.37% from 2022.
The board, formally known as the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency, passed the budget with a 6-1 vote.
The Riley County Police Department requested an additional $1.98 million in funding. Officials said a majority of the increases come in increased personnel costs.
This includes a 5.1% cost-of-living adjustment and an additional raise of 5.9% based on RCPD’s recent salary survey. The rest of the raises called for in the survey would be included in the 2024 budget. Employees in court security and dispatch will receive the full raises called for by the survey in this year’s budget, while those in corrections and sworn officers will receive a raise this year, with the full adjustment to “market” salary scheduled for 2024. The department used the Consumer Price Index Midwest Region to calculate the cost of living adjustment.
John Ford, board member and Riley County commissioner, voted against the budget because of its effect on the city and county budgets.
Ford said if the budget stayed flat or had a smaller increase and incorporated unused personnel funds, he would be more comfortable with that.
The department will carry over $51,412 from this budget year, reducing the overall increase to 8.37%.
Board member Patricia Hudgins said she would like to see recruitment done in a different way to get more viable applicants and get positions filled. She said she knows people have not gotten raises, and the cost of living has increased.
“It’s kind of like buying insurance, and the insurance of knowing that you’re there and we can retain you that is a minimal of what I think we can do at times like this,” Hudgins said.
Kathryn Focke, board member and Riley County commissioner, said she would like to use unused personnel funds when looking forward to the additional raises proposed for the 2024 budget.
Barry Wilkerson, board member and Riley County attorney, supported the budget, saying it costs money to do things right and more money not to do it right.
“I think people want us to be good, and it’s going to cost money and we need to increase our pay,” he said. “We need to be competitive, or if we want to be the best, we are going to have to pay for it.”
Linda Morse, board chair and Manhattan mayor, said she supports the budget. “We do not have the flexibility that a city and a county have to move money around,” Morse said. “We have a new salary schedule here, and I want that to work. I want us to compete with other police entities.”
Members Robert Ward and BeEtta Stoney supported the budget but did not comment.
RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle said 85% of the police budget is personnel costs. He noted that Riley County averages 1.49 police officers per 1,000 residents, which is lower than the state average of 3.74 and the national average of 2.4.
Kyle said he understands RCPD is funded through property taxes and recognizes it is a significant amount of money, but he views it as an investment.
Once the board sets the budget, the city and county governments are required to fund it with property taxes. The city pays 80% of the budget and the county pays 20%.