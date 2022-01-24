The Riley County police board has named Kurt Moldrup as interim director of the Riley County Police Department.
On Monday, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency held a special law board meeting to temporarily elevate Moldrup, RCPD assistant director.
Moldrup starts as interim director on Feb 1. Although selected as interim director, he said he will not throw his name into the hat to be the permanent director.
“I enjoy being assistant director, and I am willing to continue serving in that role,” Moldrup said.
Moldrup commented on the upcoming retirement of current RCPD director Dennis Butler, who will leave his position next month. He said he appreciated the time Butler took to mentor him and keep him informed on things he was doing and why he was doing them.
“We worked well there," Moldrup said. "It takes time to get to know a new director and a new director to get to know me, so that took some time. He will be missed, I think he left a good impact on the department.”
Moldrup praised Butler for his ability with speaking to the community and being present at community meetings. Moldrup said he will not be as present at community meetings because he will be focused on the day-to-day operation of the police department and doing two full-time jobs.
“It’s important to point out that the men and woman at the Riley County Police Department have been and continue to be very good people in a very good department, and that will be my role to keep that trains on the tracks,” Moldrup said.
Moldrup anticipates it could take months to select the new director for RCPD. He said it depends on the process that the police board decides to go.