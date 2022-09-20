Riley County police board members on Monday approved relocations for October and November law board meetings.
The Oct. 17 meeting will be at noon at 118 N. Erpelding Road in Leonardville, and the Nov. 21 meeting will be at noon at the Ogden Community Center.
Board chairwoman Linda Morse said it’s a commitment she wants to maintain for the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency to meet out in the county and not just in Manhattan.
“Folks are much happier when we come and visit and spread information about RCPD,” Morse said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Board members approved a policy change for employees coming back from administrative leave at RCPD.
RCPD’s policy calls for a reevaluation of its leave policy after an officer-involved shooting. The last one occurred Feb. 5 in Aggieville, when an officer shot a man fleeing from police after he shot and killed another man.
They have added the requirement of Fitness for Duty Evaluation, where the director or designee will meet with the review board, legal adviser or county attorney and a psychologist to determine whether the employee can return to work.
It used to be optional for employees if the person they used force on was still alive.
Board members also approved the process and agreement for RCPD 2021 audit with James Gordon & Associates.
The purpose of the audit is to determine whether the financial statements at RCPD are fairly represented. Documents will be examined supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement.
The cost of the audit will be $7,500. The audit should be done by the end of this month, and the board plans to have the accounting firm talk about it in October.
Board members approved the 2022 Midwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Agreement. The Office of National Drug Control Policy, which is a part of the Executive Office of the President, has provided $6,160 for law enforcement to use.
The purpose is to control the manufacture and importation of methamphetamine and the disruption of drug trafficking organizations.
Board members also approved a change of policies at the communication center.
The policy, which now details step-by-step process for procedures within communications, was updated for the accreditation process of the department’s emergency dispatch center.
The board also met privately discussion related to the search for a new RCPD director. Morse didn’t immediately answer a request for comment about the discussion.