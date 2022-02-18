The Riley County police board is seeking to pick a search committee for a permanent RCPD director.
The police board, formally known as the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency, called a special meeting Thursday and held a private discussion for about an hour.
According to board member John Ford, the board discussed some names for the search committee, but it will refine them at the next meeting.
Ford said board members will create an ad for the position, but they do not know what it will look like yet.
“We’ll probably do it off some templates and get that developed and see how we want to proceed with that,” Ford said. “(We’ll see) what our timeline will be with that, when we want to advertise and where we want to advertise.”
In the meantime, police board members plan to review the job description if changes need to be made to the position description.
Ford said he anticipates the board having another meeting in a couple of weeks to talk about the search committee and revise the job description if necessary.
The board is seeking a permanent replacement for former RCPD director Dennis Butler, who retired at the end of January after three years leading the department and 41 total years in law enforcement.
Kurt Moldrup is serving as the interim director of the Riley County Police Department, but he said at the time of his hire that he doesn’t want to hold the position permanently. He would return to assistant director when the board hires a new director.