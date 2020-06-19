Police arrested a Junction City woman Friday in connection with the 2017 death of Carrie Jones.
Riley County police arrested Bobbie Jo Long, 44, on a Riley County District Court warrant for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
Hunters discovered Jones' body in rural Riley County in October 2017.
Steven Meredith, 32, of Junction City, was later arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors alleged Meredith shot Jones because she was a confidential informant for police, and he thought she would reveal he was selling drugs.
During a hearing in January 2019, witnesses said Long was with Meredith when the shooting happened.
Long is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Police ask that anyone with further information about the case contact Detective Brian Johnson.