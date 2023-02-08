A third man has been arrested in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville.

Riley County police arrested Edward Javante Wright, 27, Junction City, at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. The Riley County Attorney’s Office said Wright was involved in the death of Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5, 2022.