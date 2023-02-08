A third man has been arrested in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville.
Riley County police arrested Edward Javante Wright, 27, Junction City, at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. The Riley County Attorney’s Office said Wright was involved in the death of Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5, 2022.
Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 5, 2022, and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 20, of Fort Riley — who authorities said was the shooter — and one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
Montgomery is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Wardi. He is also facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault for Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.
Montgomery’s arrested happened the night of the incident, but an investigation has led to the recent arrests of Wright and another Junction City man.
In January, Junction City police arrested Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault for the same incident.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Prather was an accomplice. The KBI led the investigation of the case because it was an officer-involved shooting.
Last month, Riley County judge William Malcolm found probable cause to move forward in Montgomery’s case. Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said there is probable cause that Montgomery acted with pre-mediation and intended to kill Bastien, Musgrave and White, but was stopped by RCPD officers, who shot and wounded Montgomery.
Montgomery remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. Prather and Wright also remain confined on $500,000 bonds.