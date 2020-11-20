Police on Thursday arrested a Milford man in connection with a rape and shooting incident.
Darien G. Manning, 36, is charged with rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping and violation of a protection order.
According to a Geary County Sheriff’s Office report, a female victim on Thursday morning received treatment at a local hospital after reportedly being shot and raped in the 9700 block of Quarry Road in Milford earlier in the morning.
Junction City police arrested Manning in connection with the incident in the 100 block of East 10th Street hours later.
Manning is confined at the Geary County Jail without bond.