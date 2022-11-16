Police arrest Manhattan teen for choking classmate with phone cord Staff reports Nov 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police on Tuesday arrested a teenager who allegedly choked a fellow Manhattan High student with a phone cord.Officers filed a report at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.A 16-year-old girl told police that Siley Thomas, 16, of Manhattan, choked her, leading to Thomas’ arrest for aggravated battery.Thomas was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teenager Police Siley Thomas Manhattan High School Crime Riley County Manhattan Classmate More from this section Even in Kindergarten, White Kids More Likely to Join Extracurricular Activities +108 Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse Latest News Hearing set for Sylvesters in Pott Co. unlawful sex with student case Bishop Stadium endzone to say 'Ogden' rather than 'Indians' Aggieville parking garage to have first two hours free City approves Aggieville commercial project on lot behind Kite's Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate Kansas GOP pins Democratic governor's win on lawmaker's run Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHISTORICITY | K-State staff thinking of what will be lost in Natatorium, Ahearn Gym demolitionManhattan man, Colorado woman die in head-on collision on I-70St. Marys commissioner says 'transgenderism is not a truth' in library flapLate TDs push MHS past Wichita NW 27-18OUR NEIGHBORS | Junction City woman brings work ethic to beautyErik DedricksonManhattan man dies after motorbike crash with SUVTang signs highly touted three-man classBrian PeakK-State starting QB job hangs in the balance after Baylor win Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.