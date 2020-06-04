Police in Alabama on Wednesday arrested a man on two counts of murder for a double homicide in Junction City on May 7.
Talladega police arrested Dontavion Wright, 18, of Talladega, who was previously identified by the nickname “J,” on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.
He is confined in Alabama on a $2 million bond, and officials will later transport him back to Geary County.
Police are still searching for a second man, Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, 21, for whom there is a warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.
The charges are related to the May 7 deaths of two Junction City men, Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villareal, 19.
JCPD responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 800 W. 11th St. at 1:50 a.m.
Officers found Spencer and Villareal dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Police ask that anyone with information related to the location or identification of these individuals contact Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave an anonymous online tip at p3tips.com/drill.aspx.