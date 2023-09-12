Police arrest man for crashing his car into a house Staff reports Sep 12, 2023 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Missouri man drove into a house in Manhattan on Monday. Officers responded to a car crash into a house at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Fifth and Pierre streets.Upon arrival, police discovered a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by William Windle, 60, hitting the home multiple times.Windle reportedly drove west on Pierre Street when he veered south onto a property and into a house. He then backed up and hit the structure again before attempting to drive away.Law enforcement arrested Windle near the scene and transported him to Via Christi Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.Windle is now held at Riley County jail on $3,500 bond for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section NY: SIXDO SS24 Runway Show - NYFW - 48285295 US: Fire Breaks Out At Popular Restaurant In Downtown Austin, TX Your Hobby Could Help Keep Depression at Bay Latest News Police arrest man for crashing his car into a house Former soldier convicted of 1st-degree murder for Aggieville shooting Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says. He's likely to miss the season K-State VB splits matches at Lippy Invitational MHS boys' soccer goes 0-3 at St. Thomas Aquinas quad K-State men's basketball releases non-conference schedule MHS girls' tennis looks to new players in 2023 after departure of big senior class Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTroy's successful pedigree and talented defense travel to Manhattan to face K-StateAfter hitting a deer with car, pedestrian hit, killed by another vehicle on K-18Manhattan man dies in crash on K-18BeEtta Stoney, former KSU diversity chief, diesK-State looks to add 50% more students by 2030 in new initiativeTAX ROUNDUP: Residents of Manhattan, Riley County, USD 383 will see 11% tax increaseManhattan purchases new property for fire stationKathy Griffin recalls battling to turn her brother Ken in for alleged paedophilia amid Ashton Kutcher and Mia Kunis rape case stormPolice arrest man for crashing his car into a house'I shot him' | Man accused of 2022 Aggieville murder said he acted in self defense Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition Sep 2, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.