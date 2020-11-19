A man is in custody after a report of a possible active shooter in east Manhattan Thursday, though law enforcement officials later determined it was only a threat.
Rob Bent, 47, who was reported homeless, is charged fleeing and eluding, driving while suspended, criminal threat, aggravated criminal threat and criminal damage to property.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Riley County Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the report at a business in the 8200 block of Southport Drive in Manhattan at 7:36 a.m.
Officers soon determined there was no active shooter at the scene, but witnesses said someone had threatened to shoot an employee and damage the building. They said the individual left the unidentified business and drove west on U.S. Highway 24 in a red Ford flatbed truck.
Deputies later found a truck matching the description around 7:50 a.m. They tried to stop the truck in the 200 block of McCall Road, but the driver didn’t pull over. Deputies engaged in a short pursuit and eventually the driver stopped in the 100 block of East Bluemont Street.
Officials identified the driver as Bent and took him into custody. Riley County police asked the public to avoid the area at the time.
Bent is awaiting bond at the Pottawatomie County Jail.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip online using the Crimestoppers link at ptsheriff.com.