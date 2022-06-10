The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Topeka Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carlton Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, Tuesday connected to the officer-involved shooting that occurred May 21.
At around 5:15 p.m., a woman called 911 to report a man was outside her home at the 700 block of West 11th Street, waving a handgun and threatening her and another woman, police said. Officers responded and spotted Solton fleeing the area.
Police chased him and saw that he had a gun, heard gunshots coming from his direction and observed him pointing the gun at them, police said. An officer caught up with him and had a confrontation with him between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th Street. He fired at Solton, striking him multiple times, according to the KBI.
Solton was transported to the Geary Community Hospital and later flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He underwent surgery, police said. On June 7 at around 9:15 p.m., Solton was arrested after being discharged from the hospital and transported to the Geary County Detention Center.
Solton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and for criminal use of weapons. Bond was set at $50,000.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.