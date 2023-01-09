A Junction City man has been arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville, making him the second person charged.
Junction City police arrested Jordan Prather, 24, at 3:15 a.m. Saturday for the first-degree murder of Joshua Wardi, 21, and three counts of aggravated assault through a Riley County District Court Warrant.
The charges stem back from an incident on Feb. 5. RCPD officers were working in the police substation in Aggieville when they heard gunshots. Officers responded in the direction of the gunfire, according to police reports.
Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots at 12:32 a.m. and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, and one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation led the investigation because it was an officer-involved shooting. The KBI and the Riley County Attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages asking how Prather was involved.
Prather is held in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Montgomery, who faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 with Judge William Malcolm.