Police on Friday arrested a Junction City High School athletic trainer for sexual exploitation of a child.
Junction City police arrested Brandon Martino, 29, at 1:30 p.m. Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child (promoting performance of a child under 18) and promoting obscenity to minors. Police didn’t provide any additional information.
JCPD Sgt. Brandon Mau said Martino was arrested at police headquarters after an interview and he was released on bond as of Monday morning.
JCPD asked that anyone with additional information contact the department at 785-762-5912 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.
Geary County USD 475 issued a statement Sunday saying Martino has been suspended until the criminal investigation is completed. The district said it is cooperating with authorities.
“Any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and integrity of our students and staff is unacceptable,” the district said. “... We will remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe and caring environment for all USD 475 students and staff.”