Riley County police arrested a former Northview Elementary paraprofessional on Friday for sexual exploitation of a child after finding nude photos of minors on his cell phone.
Police found Aaron Zachry, 31, of Junction City after responding to a call at 3 p.m. Friday regarding an unwanted person accused of suspicious activity at the Northview Pool.
During an initial investigation, police said they found sexual pictures of children on his phone.
In a written statement, the Manhattan-Ogden school district said he was an employee from August 2018 through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
USD 383 said it will fully cooperate with the Riley County Police Department's investigation.
Zachry remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing. RCPD is asking parents or anyone with additional information to contact the department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.