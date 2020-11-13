Two Manhattan men tried to threaten a man to prevent him from testifying in a court case, police say.
Riley County police officers on Thursday arrested Joseph Paul Trevail, 32, 416 Fremont St., on three counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal threat, stalking and harassment by a telecommunication device. They also arrested James Allen Michael Medlin, 23, 1431 Cambridge Place No. 8, on two counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, harassment by a telecommunication device and stalking.
Prosecutors allege in court documents that on Oct. 31, Trevail threatened Andrew Hays with force or violence to prevent Hays from attending or testifying at a trial or preliminary hearing, and that Trevail planned to carry out those threats with the help of Medlin.
Records show Hays listed as a witness in a pending robbery and kidnapping case involving Trevail, in which prosecutors accused Trevail of robbing a man of money while armed with a handgun.
The documents also allege that sometime between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, Trevail and Medlin stalked Hays knowing that their actions could make him fear for his or his family’s safety.
Trevail has another pending criminal case against him for allegedly firing a gun at an occupied Manhattan residence in March.
Both he and Medlin are confined at the Riley County Jail on $150,000 bonds.