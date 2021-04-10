Saturday was a cool spring morning in Manhattan, but things got polar at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The Polar Plunge is the largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Kansas, and although the temperature was in the high 50s, participants jumped into ice cold water to support Special Olympics. Organizers canceled the event last year, and this year’s plunge marked a return to action for the organization and its athletes.
“It’s huge for us,” said Krystin Guggisberg, North Central Region director for Special Olympics Kansas. “For so many nonprofits, 2020 was a really hard year. There were a lot of lost fundraising efforts.”
About 60 people took the plunge Saturday and raised more than $13,000. A costume contest that included “Freddie Mercury” kicked off the festivities. Guggisberg said the contest added to the fun and created one more way to get involved in the day.
“It’s cool to see how engaged everyone gets,” she said.
Volunteers threw ice into the pool as the event was about to begin, further chilling the water poured in by Manhattan Fire Department earlier that morning. The event is typically held in February, and Guggisberg said it likely would move back to that date next year.
“We’ve had years when we were chipping away ice,” she said. “It’s a treat to not have it so cold ... but it is still a true polar plunge.”
Several K-State football players participated in the plunge, including quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Steve James traveled from Clyde for the event and said he enjoyed seeing the costumes and seeing people having fun, even if the water is a shock to the system.
“It kind of knocks the breath out of you,” James said. “It’s definitely a chill through the body.”
James has been participating in Polar Plunges for about seven years. He got started while living in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and continued to stay involved.
“It’s beneficial to the athletes and gives an arena to bring awareness to the athletes,” he said.
Last year’s event was one of the first canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guggisberg said this would kick off a return to competition for Special Olympics athletes after largely shutting down for the past year.
“So many of our athletes are high risk in a lot of different ways,” she said. “Soon we’ll start resuming play, and it’s a benchmark to get back to action.”