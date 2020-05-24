Manhattan Day is taking a bit of a detour this year. The event, which has occurred the previous 19 years, has been a collection of neighborhood gatherings all over town. Dozens of neighborhoods hold picnics, cookouts, potlucks, barbecues and ice cream socials. Some put on parades and rent bouncy houses. It occurs on the first Saturday in June.
The Mercury came up with the idea, and coordinates and promotes the event, with help from grocery stores, the Manhattan city government and neighborhood volunteers. The idea is simply to celebrate our community by getting together with neighbors. The date marks the time of year in 1855 when two groups of settlers came together to form Manhattan.
The trouble this year is obvious: Encouraging people to get together in a time of a viral pandemic is not the wisest plan. We asked the person in charge of the community’s response — Julie Gibbs, head of the health department — and she advised us against holding the event. We also noted that Gov. Laura Kelly’s current statewide order continues to prohibit gatherings of 15 or more people.
We would still like people to celebrate the community. So we have an alternative plan: On Friday, June 5, The Mercury will print a special page that celebrates Manhattan. We’d like you to take pictures of yourselves with that page, wherever you might be, over that weekend. We’ll publish those photos in the paper Sunday, and if necessary in future editions.
The purpose — celebrating our community — is the same. Like many things, we just have to do it a little differently this year.