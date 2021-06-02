Ten makes a primary.
With 10 candidates now running for three open seats on the USD 383 Board of Education, the Riley County Clerk’s office is planning for a primary election to take place Aug. 3. The race for Manhattan City Commission, meanwhile, will carry on without a primary.
County clerk Rich Vargo said he and his staff will put together cost estimates for the school board election over the next few weeks.
“It’s what we’re elected and hired to do, and we’re glad to do it,” Vargo said.
Vargo said a USD 383 primary election “does not happen often.” The last time one happened for the district was February 1995 when 10 candidates ran.
He said primaries occur more frequently for Manhattan City Commission races, but the last time a primary happened in a city race was 2005. The last school district to have a primary was USD 378 Riley County, also in 2005.
Vargo said his office has local election records dating back to 1888.
A primary election will cut the pool of candidates from 10 to six. Vargo said regardless of how many candidates initially file, a primary whittles the field down to six. On election day Nov. 2, voters in Riley County will choose who among the remaining six candidates will fill three open seats on the board.
People who wish to vote in the primary election, and who are not already registered to vote in Riley County, must sign up by July 13. The following day, July 14, advanced voting begins by mail and in-person. Those who wish to vote in person can visit the Riley County office building at 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan.
Advanced voting ends at noon Aug. 2. The primary election will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Elections for the school district are non-partisan.
Vargo said the school district will cover the cost of the primary, since there are not enough candidates seeking seats on the city commission to warrant a primary in that race. If there were 10 or more city commission candidates, the city of Manhattan and USD 383 would split the cost.
Here are the 10 candidates for USD 383 school board:
- Bill Spiegel
- Betty Mattingly-Ebert
- Teresa Parks
- Jennifer Chua
- Kevin Harms
- Carl Treece
- Christine Weixelman
- Steven Ruzzin
- Jayme Morris-Hardeman
- Karla Hagemeister (incumbent)
Nine candidates are running for three open spots on the Manhattan City Commission:
- Rich Jankovich
- Marcus Kidd
- Wynn Butler (current mayor)
- Usha Reddi (incumbent)
- Aaron Estabrook (incumbent)
- John Matta
- Joseph McGraw
- Kaleb James
- Monica MacFarlane
Five people are running for five spots on the Ogden City Council and one is running for mayor of Ogden:
- Robert Pence, Jr. (mayoral candidate)
- Ed Burch
- Richard Foster
- Pamela Gieber
- James Pettay
- Eladio Reid, Jr.
Six people are seeking seats on the USD 378 Riley County school board:
- Julie Thiele (Position 1)
- Samantha Brown (Position 4)
- Brenda Jordan (Position 4)
- Justin Ricketts (Position 5)
- Nathan Mead (Position 6)
- Christine White (Position 7)
Four people are running for the USD 384 Blue Valley school board:
- Caley Brenner (District 1 Position 4)
- Melissa Geisler (District 1 Position 4)
- Tim Innes (District 3 Position 6)
- Reo Schultz (District 2 Position 5)