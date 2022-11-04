Riley County EMS director David Adams told commissioners Thursday that progress continues with designs for the north county ambulance station and EMS headquarters.
North EMS station
Adams showed the commission a preliminary floor layout of the EMS station in Leonardville.
Adams asked commissioners if they wanted to authorize a geotechnical engineering study. The commission concluded that it was unneeded and an extra cost. The engineering study would have cost about $3,500.
The building includes an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, common area and storage. The county will build it on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 in Leonardville. The county previously bought the land from the Leonardville city government for $7,500.
EMS headquarters
Adams said Archimages Architecture of Lenexa is working on initial floor plans and building design and expects to have the first rendition in a couple of weeks.
The county paid $884,150 for Archimages to design the project.
Adams said the county has received qualifications from companies applying for the construction manager at risk job. Adams said the county’s public safety headquarters committee will meet with the commission on Nov. 17 to determine which construction companies will be interviewed.
When an entity uses a construction manager at risk, the company is involved with the design process in an effort to save time and money.
The 17,500-square-foot building will include administrative offices, training rooms, an emergency operations center, a back-up site for emergency communications, and a full EMS station.
The new building will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
Other business
The commission unanimously approved vacating a portion of Stagg Hill Road for a youth business to expand.
Property owner Joe McGraw said he is looking into building a new structure to expand Paragon Performance Sports, a tumbling, ninja and cheer training facility for youth. The portion is near the intersection of Stagg Hill Road and Scenic Drive by the old Bubble Wash business.
Commissioners also unanimously approved turning a part-time emergency management planner position into a full-time one. The position is currently funded by a $31,000 Emergency Management Performance grant from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.
Riley County Emergency Management director Russel Stukey said an additional grant from the state would fully fund the position. It will be a full-time position starting in January. The grant is for an additional $50,000 for $81,000 total. About $67,000 of the grant will be used for salary and benefits. The remaining will be used for eligible expenses like training and travel.
The position is responsible for reviewing, updating and maintaining all of the county emergency plans and planning, conducting and evaluating exercises and maintaining a database.