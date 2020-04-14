The Riley County Planning Board/Board of Zoning Appeals tabled a decision Monday night to move forward with plans for the new Riley County Police Department shooting range.
The members opted to wait until their next meeting May 11 — or about 30 days — to make a recommendation to the Riley County Commission on a special use permit to allow for the establishment, construction and operation of a training facility.
Members said they wanted more information about the site regarding travel easements, waterline easements, outdoor lighting, the wastewater system and rural water extension.
RCPD is planning to establish a new shooting range near Tabor Valley and Zeandale roads, which is near the current range.
People who live near the site expressed concerns to the board about safety and noise.
“We manage and farm that area behind the proposed firing range and had for the last 50 years,” said Joe Mertz of River Creek Farms. “I’m afraid our employees will be afraid to work in the area.”
Monty Wedel, director of the county planning and development department, said officials plan to continue to look for options to allow for residents to travel across the site safely to their homes.
“We’re working on some options to try to figure out how to provide access in a safe manner through the property,” Wedel said after the meeting.
Officials such as RCPD director Dennis Butler spoke to the board about the importance of the site, not only for the police department, but for the general public as well.
“Shooting a firearm is probably one of the least common things we do in the course of our regular duties,” Butler said. “But it’s the most high liability activity. ... We have to train our officers routinely. We have to meet state standards and exceed those standards because it’s important that if we ever have to do it, that we do it in accordance with the law and only when it’s necessary.”
The police department would operate this range like the current one, visiting it four to six times per month and not using it after midnight. The department plans to use the range less in winter months, however.
Police officials assured residents that a supervisor always accompanies officers at the range, so officers can’t just go out there on their own.
Total Range Solutions, based in Eagle, Idaho, is working with the police department and officials to set up the site. Total Range Solutions owner Kerry O’Neal participated in the meeting via Zoom.
“One thing we took into account is that this is a range that’s going to be around for a long time,” he said. “A minimum of 20 years right now in its current phase one design would be met. Typically it’d be 30 years; we’ll see how firearms start to change at that point. But to come up with some place that’s safe to shoot, meets the training needs and meets the requirements for the county and the police department. It’s a great site.”
In January, the county commission entered into a $32,500 contract with Total Range Solutions, which has completed ranges for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, to build the shooting range.
Last year, the county purchased the property from Tarkio CD Disposal for $374,000.