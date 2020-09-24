Lectures, painting and more give relief to people wanting to get out of the house to enjoy the first full weekend of fall.
As always, keep physical distance of at least 6 feet when possible, wear a mask and practice good hygiene, including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.
For those who don’t want to leave the house if it’s not neccesary, there are plenty of online webinars and Zoom functions to consider.
Here’s a look at some area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Power to the People webinar: The Power of Indian Sovereignty, 6:30 p.m.
David Wilkins, a professor from the University of Richmond, will address the relationship between power and Native American Sovereignty.
Registration for Zoom webinar available at events.k-state.edu.
Halloween Paint Party, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Renay Melcher. All materials provided.
Cost: $15 donation encouraged.
Be Able Community Center, 205 Fourth St.
FRIDAY
State of the University Address, 3:30-5 p.m.
K-State President Richard Myers will present the annual address via YouTube Live.
Address followed by an open forum.
Kimiko Hahn, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Author Kimiko Hahn will do a reading of her work.
Zoom link: tinyurl.com/kimikokstate
International Coffee Hour: Mexico, 4-5 p.m.
Student presenters discuss thoughts on topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history, politics and more.
Final Friday Slow Bike-Walk, 6 p.m.
The #BikeWalkMHK community will meet at Public Hall for an information meet and greet. The walking group will start on a route through Aggieville and City Park at 7:30 p.m. Cyclists will convene along Moro Street and ride in a 1-mile loop, then meet for pizza to discuss progress and key issues.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro Street.
Paint & Sip: Fall in Love, 6 p.m.
Cost: $32.
Also, Paint & Sip: Moon Deer Saturday at 6 p.m. and Paint & Sip: Soybean Sunset Sunday at 4 p.m.
For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Volleyball vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
After Hours: Virtual Magic Show with Matt Grisham, 7 p.m.
Tune into a Zoom magic show for feats of illusion with Matt Grisham.
Passcode enabled Zoom link and passcode will be released at 2 p.m. on K-State UPC’s website.
Film: Just Mercy, 7 p.m.
Free showing of Just Mercy (PG) for the first 40 people in attendance. Social distancing and masks required.
Showing will have subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Riley County vs Clay Center varsity football, 7 p.m.
Clay Center High School.
Rock Creek High School vs Hiawatha football, 7 p.m.
Hiawatha High School.
Wamego High School vs Atchison football, 7 p.m.
Wamego High School.
Arsenic & Old Lace, 7:30 p.m.
Dark comedy starring the Brewster family.
Also Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and 2 p.m., and Oct. 2 and 3 at 7:30, and Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.
Streaming option will be available from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.
Manhattan Arts Center.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.
Dillards Parking Lot.
C. Clyde Run 5K, Fun Run and Midge’s Mile Fun Walk, 9 a.m.
Annual fundraiser benefiting Shepherd’s Crossing.
Bosco Plaza.
Walk & Talk: Family Fossil Hike, 9-11 a.m.; noon-2 p.m.
David Pompeani, Geology instructor at K-State, will guide.
Pre-registration required
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Morgan Family Lecture: Route 66, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will teach some history of “America’s historic main street.”
Regular admission costs apply.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
Watch: Fox
Listen: K-State Sports Network.
Norman, Oklahoma.
K-State Volleyball vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY
Downtown Art and Architectural Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Walk downtown between the Manhattan Public Library and Blue Earth Plaza to find features in the scavenger hunt. Begin in the library atrium, write the address or location under the photo, return it to the library and receive a small prize.
Autumn Car Cruise, 1-2 p.m.
Depart Midwest Dream Car Collection for an afternoon cruise. All cars welcome.
Open Trails Days at Prariewood, 4-8 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map, then hit the dirt. Good walking shoes, bug spray and water encouraged. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga with Jessica Elmore, 4:30 p.m.
Jessica Elmore will speak after yoga led by Jessa Voos.
No cost, but donation will go toward Thrive!
Limit 20 participants. Register online at eventbrite.com by searching Pioneer Women Yoga at Prairiewood.