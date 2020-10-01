As we enter the spookiest month of the calendar year, the weather cools and the stores fill with more and more sweets.
There are also a plethora of outdoor events emerging as the weather improves. As always, check the forecast before heading out, and note that all events are subject to change with coronavirus and weather precautions.
Here are some area events:
THURSDAY
K-State Volleyball at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Listen: ESPNU, KMAN
Morgantown, WV
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Kansas Invitational, all day.
Also, Saturday and Sunday.
Lawrence, Kansas.
K-State Volleyball, 5 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Paint & Sip: Fall Creek, 6 p.m.
Cost: $32.
Also, Paint & Sip: Wheat Field Saturday at 6 p.m. and Paint & Sip: If You Give a Pig a Pumpkin Sunday at 4 p.m.
For additional information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Pick between four projects with step-by-step directors to create a new piece of decor.
Cost: $68
Also, DIY Doormats at 2 p.m. and SaturDIY at 6 p.m. Saturday.
For additional information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Park.
Rock Creek High School vs Sabetha football, 7 p.m.
Sabetha High School.
Wamego High School vs Paola, 7 p.m.
Paola High School.
After Hours: Rock’it Bowl, 7 p.m.
Roll on over to the K-State bowling lanes for a free night of bowling.
K-State students and guests only. K-State ID required.
Sign-up required through kstateupc.com. Safety protocols enforced.
Wabash Cannon Bowl, K-State Student Union.
“Arsenic & Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m.
Dark comedy starring the Brewster family.
Also Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and 2 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“The Wonderful Women of Oz,” 7:30 p.m.
Murder mystery of a talent show gone arwy.
Written and directed by Wamego local Bryan Scruggs.
Social distancing automatically implemented when purchasing tickets.
Cost: $35, dessert included.
Also Saturday at 2 p.m., Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Featured Car Talk, 11 a.m.
Car: 1939 GMC Wrecker.
Regular museum admission applies, members attend free. Geared toward adults, all ages welcome.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Watch: FS1
Listen: K-State Sports Network
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Drive-in Movie Night, 6 p.m.
Giveaway of clothes, food and other items begins at 6, followed by the movie at 6:15 p.m.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
SUNDAY
Sweat and Inspire, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
One day event with workouts, inspirational talks and more.
Tickets: $89
Registration: eventbrite.com. Search Sweat & Inspire.
Chapter Five Yoga, 227 Blue Earth Place, No. 201.
Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Apple cider donuts and slushies available.
Admission: $10 per person, 2 and under free.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 1 p.m.
Fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
Cico Park.
Open Trail Days at Prariewood, 4-8 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map, then hit the dirt. Good walking shoes, bug spray and water encouraged. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Rd.