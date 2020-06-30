K-State administrators will hurry plans to respond to what critics have called incidents of racism and bigotry on campus, president Richard Myers announced in a letter to the university community Monday.
Following a student’s joke about George Floyd on Twitter, Myers said he had received possibly hundreds of messages from members of the K-State community outraged about the tweet, as well as the broader issue of racial equity, and “hateful speech” on campus.
“Students, faculty, staff and alumni who are badly hurt or embarrassed for our university are rightly calling for social justice and demanding change,” Myers wrote. “The university supports these demands and believes actions are needed. When society cries out for justice, we must listen and proceed in making changes within the limits of the law.”
But Myers said university campuses have to be places where controversial ideas can be discussed, while maintaining a safe environment for everyone on campus.
“We want every student on our campuses, as well as all faculty and staff, to know they are safe and to be treated with respect and common decency,” he said. “These have been our values since our founding. There is no place on our campuses for racism, hate and bigotry.”
Myers said he’s willing to join student protests and give a broader voice to marginalized students, and he said he’s asked administrators “to fast-track action plans to combat racism and bigotry and other forms of social injustice.” Those plans should come out later this week, he said.
Students, athletes and alumni have called on K-State administrators to discipline, or even expel, junior Jaden McNeil after he made an offensive joke congratulating George Floyd, who died in May in Minneapolis after police kneeled on his throat, for being drug-free for one month.
Others have defended McNeil for what they say was a joke protected by the First Amendment.
McNeil has a longer history of controversial statements. On social media, he criticizes the Black and LGBTQ communities, and McNeil has condemned what he’s called cultural shifts from traditional American families and Christian values. Additionally, Twitter temporarily suspended McNeil’s account Saturday after the company deemed his tweet as “glorifying violence.” After McNeil deleted the tweet, his account was restored.
After he founded the right-wing America First Students organization in early 2020, a Kansas City-based advocacy organization, the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, released a report accusing McNeil of being a white nationalist for his statements and ties to other white nationalists. In a statement on Twitter in February, McNeil accused the institute, as well as news organizations that reported on the accusation, of libel and denied being a white nationalist. To date, he has not responded to The Mercury’s requests for comment.
In statements and comments on the matter, K-State officials have declined to name McNeil specifically, instead opting to refer to “a student’s” offensive speech or racism in general.
That’s because even as people are calling for K-State to act on what they say is hate speech from McNeil, K-State maintains no specific policy defining or prohibiting hate speech. It has a long-standing policy of encouraging free speech based on the First Amendment and academic freedom.
Additionally, by federal education privacy law, K-State cannot comment on a specific students’ discipline, officials said.
McNeil has called on his social media followers to target K-State students, athletes and officials who have spoken against McNeil. However, that online following has largely been anonymous.
Over the weekend, McNeil said on social media that K-State officials had not spoken with him even as local community members have sent him threatening messages. He said people also have posted his personal information, which is called doxxing.
“Publicly they say I lack ‘basic decency’ and condemn me for making a joke, while the mob of students doxxing and threatening me is yet to be condemned, much less punished,” McNeil said on Twitter. “They are complicit in this.”