Alison and Nat Bjerke-Harvey started preparing for the anticipated social distancing measures brought by COVID-19 around St. Patrick’s Day. It didn’t make the reality of when those measures were implemented any easier.
The pair are the farmers behind Piccalilli Farm, a farmstead to the south of Manhattan and a staple in Manhattan’s farmer’s markets and food scene. They saw what quarantines were doing to others like them across the country. A few days later, they were living it.
“At this time of year, 50% of our income is direct to restaurant sales and that just disappeared overnight,” Nat said. “We sell a lot of micro greens and specialty crops to independently owned restaurants in Manhattan. The whole area’s restaurant group. ... Our income streams in a period of seven days kind of disappeared.”
Meanwhile, the Manhattan Winter Market was suddenly without a home, as the Riley County Extension decided it wouldn’t hold the farmer’s market inside Pottorf Hall in order to comply with social distancing members.
The change could have been a death sentence for the Bjerke-Harveys, who are both first generation farmers. However, instead of allowing the pandemic to roll over the farm, the duo adapted and are now bringing the market to their customers.
The change starts with the farm’s website, which was publicly launched in the fall.
The Bjerke-Harveys have tried to have an online presence since they started the farm in 2013. It began by building a social media presence on Facebook and utilized an email list to connect with interested customers. Through slow growth, Piccalilli Farm has gained 600 followers on Instagram and 900 people liking its page on Facebook, which Alison and Nat consider “a solid following” for an independent, family farm.
With the addition of the website, the family was able to create a place where shoppers could connect directly with the farm without having to go directly to its stall at a farmer’s market or eating at a restaurant it provides for. The added outlet has become vital to the farm’s operations.
At first, the Bjerke-Harveys explored the possibility of expanding their community supported agriculture (CSA) membership. Purchasing a membership allows consumers to receive a box of produce, baked goods or poultry products straight from the farm for delivery.
However, the issue of providing enough variety in each of the boxes during an in-between season for crops caused the pair to have to reconsider. That’s where the idea of providing an a la carte option for consumers appeared.
“We have a nice website for a small farm in this area and a big social media presence,” Nat said. “We decided to use those things to build an online, virtual farmer’s market where we could list items and people could shop like they’re shopping at our market booth.”
Now, shoppers can go to the Piccalilli Farm website to pick individual products. The website is also incorporating the products of four other local farms that do not have as large of an online presence.
The farm takes orders starting at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and ending at noon Thursdays. From there, the Bjerke-Harveys will harvest the crops and bake the goods ordered that week and prepare them for delivery on Saturdays.
In the first weekend, the Bjerke-Harveys delivered to around 50 customers. Some customers are now volunteering to help with delivery, as are members of the partner farms.
It’s still too early to tell just how successful the new business model can be. However, if the farm is able to sustain itself, it provides a different option for if social distancing extends into the summer farmer’s market season.
“I think a lot will change between now and mid-April,” Alison said. “That unknown that happens between now and then will probably determine if customers are interested in coming and how safe we may or may not feel it is to ask them to do that, as well as ourselves.”
However, even with the unknowns, the Bjerke-Harveys have seen positive aspects in their new situation. It provides hope as they continue moving through uncharted waters.
“Our situation is unique compared to other small businesses in that we don’t have to rely on a brick and mortar location like our restaurant customers do,” Alison said. “So we can be a little more agile and flexible with how we offer our product. The desire everyone has to rally around the local community feels hopeful.”