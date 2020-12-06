A Manhattan resident is searching for answers after the remains of her cat were found Wednesday night in an alley in south Manhattan.
Bailey Griffin said she’d let her 8-year-old Siamese cat, PJ, outside about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, which she usually did most days. She said she became concerned when he didn’t return that night and went to search for him and posted his missing info online.
Griffin, who lives in the 1000 block of Colorado Street, said she then found out that a woman had discovered the partial remains of PJ in a nearby alley between Yuma and Colorado streets. Only the front half of the cat was found, Griffin said.
She said it appeared the body had been dropped off there because there was no blood. She had searched the surrounding streets for any signs of where the incident may have taken place, but Griffin said the efforts were unsuccessful.
Animal control officers had already taken the body to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter by the time Griffin found out about the cat’s death. K-State veterinarians performed a necropsy. The assessment did not provide a conclusive cause of death, but Griffin said veterinarians determined the cat suffered blunt head trauma and was cut in half with a sharp object. She said they suspect a person caused the injuries as they were not consistent with what a wild predator could inflict.
“I would’ve never believed something like this would happen in Manhattan at all, especially to my cat,” Griffin said.
Griffin said in the three years she has lived at her apartment, she has never felt unsafe, and she hopes that by sharing information about the incident, she can potentially prevent something like this from happening again and impacting other families. Griffin also cautioned pet owners about letting their pets outside unsupervised.
Griffin is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone with information that could help find the person or people responsible. People can contact Riley County Animal Control with information at 785-537-2112.