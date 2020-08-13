The percentage of positive coronavirus cases in Riley County continues to trend downwards, according to data from the county health department.
Currently, the rate sits at 5.7%, down about 3.7 percentage points from the previous week. The trend has been generally decreasing for the most part since the first week of July after the rate reached 16.9%.
The rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive cases identified each week by the number of total tests taken that week.
Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said Wednesday during a virtual press conference that local authorities use the percent positive number to make several decisions, including whether to strengthen or relax future health orders and how to proceed with education formats.
“Right now I know USD 383 is doing the hybrid option (online and in-person schooling), and that is because we are in that 5-10% range as far as our percent positives,” Gibbs said. “If it does go over that 10%, it could go to all remote learning. We need to make sure to watch what that number is doing because it’s a good indication of what’s happening in our community and with community spread.”
As K-State students continue to move back into the area and the local school district prepares for the start of the school year, Andrew Adams, county emergency preparedness coordinator, said officials are expecting to see some sort of increase in cases though they don’t know how big it will be.
“We haven’t been inundated with new cases as we were about a month and a half ago when we were seeing 10, 20, 30 cases a day, but we’re expecting (a range of cases) in between right now and that point,” he said. “We’re prepared to handle a large influx of cases like that with what we’ve done with our contact tracing efforts and ramping up our workforce to do that.”
The health department on Wednesday reported Riley County has six new coronavirus cases since Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has 489 known cases. Of those, 115 are active, 369 have recovered and five have died after testing positive.
Riley County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Adams said with increased testing, officials hope to at least see the percent positivity each week remain the same.
“What we really want to see is with the increase in tests, we want to see the number remain steady,” he said. “We don’t want to see our percent positivity increase with our test numbers increasing because that means we’re seeing more and more of the disease in the community. If we can do more testing with the same, similar or even a decrease in percent positivity, that really means we’re starting to hopefully get ahead of it and kind of get a grip on COVID in the community and see that transmission start to decrease.”
Adams said many medical providers in town have been able to send coronavirus tests to different labs and get back results sooner. About a month ago, it could take 10 to 14 days to receive results, and more recently it has been about two to five days.
He said this is helpful in notifying people who need to isolate and jumpstart the investigation and contact tracing process sooner.